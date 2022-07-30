Oil City School District is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2022-23 school year at the district’s central office at 825 Grandview Road.

Parents should be aware of the current renovations being completed and park off-site and walk to the premises.

Getting It right

  • Helen Fielding

An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.

About People

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.

Credit union undergoes name change

Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.