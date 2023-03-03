Oil City Area School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.

The dates set for registration are March 28-30.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Casey, Fetterman co-introduce legislation on rail safety

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.

About People
Community News

About People

HIRED — The Chiropractic Center at 908 Liberty St. in Franklin has hired Laney McNellie as a new massage therapist.

Community News

Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.

Community News

Getting it right

Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.