Oil City artist accepted into Chicago show

Rachel Stine, owner of Querida Designs, stands by a recent pop-up exhibit full of her products in Core Goods in Oil City.

 Contributed photo

Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.

About 300 artists, makers and designers from around the country will participate in the juried art show from April 28-30.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.