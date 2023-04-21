Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.
About 300 artists, makers and designers from around the country will participate in the juried art show from April 28-30.
Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a little more than $4 million in grant and low-interest loan funds to projects in Clintonville Borough and Sandycreek Township geared toward improving water quality.
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its production of “The Sound of Music” at the Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 North Perry St. in Titusville, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.
Cook Forest State Park will journey through various historical eras of the U.S. — French and Indian War, Colonial, Civil War, World War I and World War II — during its Living History Weekend from May 26 to 28.