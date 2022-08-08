The City of Oil City is reminding residents to properly dispose of wipes so as to avoid clogging sewage lines.
In a news release, the city reminded all residents to throw wipes in the trash after using them and not to flush them down the toilet.
Aug. 8, 2000
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
Beaver Township Schools
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act took effect Friday.
Aug. 7, 2000
Several members of the Venango County, Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps (VenangoPaSEC) conducted a stream study along Shull Run in southern Venango County near Rockland.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled line painting for next week in Forest County, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting, which is expected to take place on various roadways.
The Franklin Area School District (FASD) is updating its cyberschool for the 2022-23 school year. This year, the program will offer live classes.
The Allegheny Boys Quartet will hold a final concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake-Grove City Road.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” outdoor concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Town Square, featuring the Route 8 Band.
Wesley Grange will host an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the grange hall, located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
Aug. 5, 2000
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Valley Grove School District will hold registration for students who need to enroll for the 2022-23 school year Monday, Aug. 15, to Thursday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer for chamber members from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Foxburg.
A virtual public workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, via Zoom, to gather public input for the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan Update.
This year, The United Way of Venango County boosted the National Night out events locally by awarding mini grants to six community locations throughout Venango County.
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department announced the launch of a new internship program that provides training and certification, as well as most associated costs.
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority welcomed a new member and appointed a new vice chairwoman during its meeting on Wednesday.
Aug. 4, 2000
APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director sin…
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Shoup, Blair
CLARION —Representatives from the Clarion community and Penn Highlands Healthcare participated in a ribbon-cutting at the Clarion Community Medical Building on Wednesday. The new center is located on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68.
Community Action, Inc. is asking residents of Clarion and Jefferson counties to complete a short Community Needs Assessment Survey regarding critical issues confronting these communities.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region for the second consecutive week reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are accepting applications for Venango and Clarion counties’ next virtual basic training to become a Master Gardener.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
Aug. 3, 2000
JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…
National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.
The Clarion County veterans picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
A $1.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on the entire length of Buxton Road in Venango County is scheduled to start later this month.
A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Clarion Main Street Center.
Oil City Class of 1963
Vogus
Aug. 2, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.
Garage Sale - Aug. 13th, 8:45-5pm. 490 Meadville Road, Ti…
The Venango Conservation District is hiring a Resource Co…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Red Haven peaches, sweet corn, cucumbers, …
Thank you to the good Samaritan who turned my keys in to …
The family of Leah Gesing wishes to thank family and frie…
Found silver u shaped earring at Giant Eagle parking lot …
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…