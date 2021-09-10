A variety of matters came up at Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, including an update from City Manager Mark Schroyer on paving the city began last week.
All the milling was completed Thursday afternoon and the base material will be put on the roads under reconstruction in Oil City by Wednesday or Thursday next week, Schroyer said. After that, workers will begin pouring concrete and doing the curbs.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…