Oil City crowns prom king, queen

- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Dean's list
- From staff reports
Virtual dance routine
- From staff reports
Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.
- From staff reports
AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - State House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, on Monday announced the release of a report on the panel's months-long hearings on Pennsylvania's election process and its 84-year-old election law.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week, for the most part, is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.10 - a price that is 7 about cents more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry's announced its next phase of the unemployment compensation customer service improvement initiative began Monday, with about 230 new customer service representatives answering incoming calls.
- From staff reports
May 11, 1999
- From staff reports
The Starlite Xpress baton group for girls ages 4 to 18 will hold open registration and practice for the 2021 marching season on Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
- From staff reports
Tom and Lois Walsh of Tionesta will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
May 10, 1999
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights John Leslie Bashline of Lexington, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Laurie Peterson.
- From staff reports
In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced it has transitioned to vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…
- From staff reports
May 8, 1999
- From staff reports
Man seeking Sugarcreek tax collector post
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Education, Agriculture and Human Services have announced thousands of students and families in need will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.
- From staff reports
Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.
- From staff reports
Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.
- From staff reports
Veterans outreach
- From staff reports
May 7, 1999
- From staff reports
A winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $150,000 and sold in Forest County last year remains unclaimed and will expire soon.
- From staff reports
Drake Well Museum and Park will provide free admission to people who are serving in the U.S. military and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.
- From staff reports
Construction contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., which has a regional office in Grove City and other operations in the region, has been temporarily suspended from bidding on or participating in contracts for new state highway projects.
