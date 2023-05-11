The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
The contest recognizes lodges that have best administered Elks programs throughout the year.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Northwest, invites small community committees and/or organizations to apply for a mini-grant to hold a National Night Out event in their respective neighborhoods.
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.