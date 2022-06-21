Several Oil City firefighters were training in firefighter survival Monday at a home on Petroleum Street across from the YMCA.
The firefighters practiced several ways of escaping a house quickly like they would if a situation deteriorated at the scene of a structure fire and they needed to get out immediately, fire chief Derek Long said.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.
The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…