Oil City High School and Oil City Middle School students will be learning remotely the rest of this week following several cases of COVID-19 being reported among students at both schools.

On Monday, the district announced that due to a number of students testing positive for COVID-19, the middle school would be moving to fully remote learning Tuesday through Thursday, and all extracurricular activities will be postponed during those days.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Community News

Club notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.

Community News

Correction

  • From staff reports

The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reorts

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …

Tri-county reports 3 deaths over past week
Community News

Tri-county reports 3 deaths over past week

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.