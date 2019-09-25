Oil City homecoming court announced

Oil City High School's homecoming court includes, from left, Ashley Battaglia escorted by Ethan Cochran, Sophie Horner escorted by Alec Klapec, Christina Smith escorted by Thomas Schneider, Summer Stevenson escorted by Brandon Hartle and Breana Shawgo escorted by Bryce Gart. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime at Friday night's football game. The dance - a joint venture with Cranberry High School students - will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the OCHS football field. (Contributed photo)