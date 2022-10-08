Oil City
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday night and continuing until Thursday.
Oil City
Oct. 9, 2000
MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…
Schubert
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.
The Seneca Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free event, open to the community, to provide information about prenatal health and pregnancy.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. will hold a public meeting, in partnership with Clarion County, to provide area residents updates pertaining to countywide broadband projects.
Friends of the Clarion Free Library are looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help with fundraisers and activities at the library.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 7, 2000
Members of the local Set Free Movement, an organization that works to fight human trafficking, will hold their first meeting Saturday at the Oil City YWCA.
The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.
The Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, Indivisible: Outcry, is hosting a Women’s Wave March on Saturday.
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
Auditions for the Community Playhouse show “Christmas Wishes” will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday upstairs in the National Transit Annex on Seneca Street in Oil City.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Local Development District Association of Pennsylvania.
Tri-City Bridge
Oct. 6, 2000
CLARION — Clarion Borough this week gained a public works employee and lost a council member all in the same move.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
The Venango County Historical Society’s annual Applefest used book sale begins today.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.
Oct. 5, 2000
Oct. 4, 2000
Christian Singles
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign has begun and has raised $2,457 so far.
Throughout the year, Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City has marked its 150-year anniversary with a variety of special events and activities.
Friday, Oct. 7
CLARION — The PennWest-Clarion University choir has hopes of participating in an international music festival in Llangollen, Wales, next summer, pending university approval.
Oct. 3, 2000
Bill and Deb Larson of Corsica will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oil City Class of 1952
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 2, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery: