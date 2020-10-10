Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants this week.
Work will be done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Thursday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants this week.
Work will be done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Thursday night.