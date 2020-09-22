Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Catherine "Katie" Baker, Alister Lee Daubenspeck, Lee G. Detar, Ray Fry, Patrick and Patricia Hynes, Thomas John Jarzab, James J. Jones, Brad Knight, Brenda Lipko, Jeffrey Lucas, Ann Taub, Patricia Winger and Dora Ziegler.

