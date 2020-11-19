Items have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Chris Albaugh, Samuel "Dutch" Armagost, John "Jack" Fischer, R. Bruce Frost, Alan S. Hartzell, Jeffrey L Lucas, Catherine McNeely, Glen Mohnkern, John Say, Jack Say, Tom Smerker and Dora Ziegler.
