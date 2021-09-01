As heavy hammers pounded and pry bars lifted, the sound of clanging steel could be heard on North Seneca Street in Oil City on Tuesday, as the railroad tracks along the road were being upgraded.
It was the second day of work for Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad workers, who, on this day, were preparing rails near the road’s intersection with Union Street for welding. Mark Fowler, Josh Mesler and Ben Scott, all workers with the Olean, New York-based railroad, collectively hammered and pulled on spikes or took their turns at prying rail section.