The Oil City School board elected officers for the coming year during its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening.
Joe McFadden was unanimously re-elected president and Fred Weaver was unanimously re-elected vice president.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.
CLARION - The Christmas lights are twinkling in Clarion, but the hustle and bustle in preparation of the season is missing.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners made a move toward what is designed to be better cooperation between Clarion University and the county for emergency communications.
The number of families seeking food assistance at the Cranberry Food Pantry is going up and that has volunteers hustling to meet the need.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
Democrats cancel meeting
An additional $1,940 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $46,996.35.
The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.
Vida Pyle Murray of Emlenton marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Usoff of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
HARRISBURG - A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a resolution Friday disputing the results of the general election in the state.
Despite being two days after Thanksgiving, Christmas hasn't started yet. In fact, Advent doesn't even start until tomorrow, and then we still have 26 days before Christmas truly arrives.
Blood drive
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
A book written by a former Franklin-area resident about his recollections of the village of Galloway can be purchased in a couple of ways.
Food boxes being given