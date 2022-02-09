Registration for kindergarten classes in Oil City Area School District for next fall will be held March 29-31.
Children who will reach their fifth birthday before Aug. 1 will be eligible to enroll for kindergarten. Parents must present the child’s birth certificate (or proof of birth), immunization record and the child’s Social Security number at the time of registration.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.