Oil City students inducted into NHS

Oil City High School held its National Honor Society induction ceremony May 24. New members in the Honor Society include Kelsey Anderson, KoenMykal Bearer, Emily Bly, Addison Bontz, Micah Burkett, Emily Coxson, Chloe Crispen, Brayden Crocker, Samantha Faulk, Gabrielle Kerr, Jenna Kirkwood, Heydan Krug, Jareb McFadden, Bailey McMahon, Madison Salvo, Kaya Skinner, Kaitlin Smith, Mason Stephens, Grace Sobina, Sydney Svolos, Alexandra Webster, Dana Wenner and Samantha Womer (Contributed photo).
0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Venango County Relay for Life fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cranberry Mall parking lot.

Community News

Hasson worked in oil, banking businesses

  • From staff reports

William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.