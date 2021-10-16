Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Areas that will be flushed include Siverly, the Union Street area, the Halyday and Main Street areas, and the North Side business district.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 16, 2021 @ 3:58 am
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Areas that will be flushed include Siverly, the Union Street area, the Halyday and Main Street areas, and the North Side business district.
Students in Kara Daugherty’s journalism class on Thursday heard what it’s like to work in the writing profession from a couple of newsroom staff members of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Gardinier Funeral Home, a leading family-owned funeral home in the heart of Franklin since 1932, has officially merged with the Warren Funeral Homes family of Meadville.
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million PennDOT set-aside grant application for the third phase of the Brady Tunnel project.
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Oct. 16, 1999
ORAS virtual public night
Friday, Oct. 15
Cranberry Township supervisors declared three structures in the township as dangerous during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
An additional $2,440 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $9,710.
Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution — and that new integrated university now has a name and nickname.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
The deadline to complete the online Clarion County community survey has been extended to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Oct. 15, 1999
Mike Hresko, the commander of the Legion of Honor out of Erie which is part of the Zem Zem Shrine, will be honored at the 2021 Commander’s Ball in Franklin later this month.
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
CLARION — Clarion County’s population decline in the 2020 census may change the county’s status from a sixth class county to a seventh class county.
An estate planning workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
Woman to run as write-in for Franklin school board
Oct. 14, 1999
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.
A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
The Franklin General Authority is disputing more charges that were incurred after an additional section of First Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough was unexpectedly paved.
CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.
KNOX — Keystone School District will actively enforce the state Department of Health’s face mask mandate starting Monday.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
Oct. 13, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
CLARION — The sale in Clarion County is not over.
The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting Monday.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
The time has changed for the auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin later in December.
Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.
Oct. 12, 1999
6000 WATT portable generator - electric start, needs batt…
Cranberry Area School District has a vacancy for a Tempor…
Sports Cards - Top Stars from Past to Present. Including …
Wanted to buy : 1968 or 1969 Dodge Charger, any condition…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Id…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…