Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Areas that will be flushed include Siverly, the Union Street area, the Halyday and Main Street areas, and the North Side business district.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Prescription drug take-back event set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…

Community News

Portion of Clarion River Road closed

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

Clarion schools labor talks hit snag

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.

Community News

Getting it right

The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Blood drives to be held Friday

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.