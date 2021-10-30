Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Areas that will be flushed include the Hasson Heights area and the South Side from Third Street up, both east and west.
Updated: October 30, 2021 @ 5:30 am
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights John Whitling of Lucinda. The article was submitted by his family.
The Clarion County Career Center will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 447 Career Lane, Shippenville.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
Venango County’s household hazardous waste and electronics recycling program is on hold until further notice, according to a Planning Commission news release.
The Oil City Arts Council is going back in time for an evening during a Roaring ‘20s speakeasy event next month at the National Transit Building.
An additional $1,105 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $21,619.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced plans to conduct fall-prescribed fires on Allegheny National Forest in Forest and Elk counties, which will occur after Monday.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of about $6.50 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
Oct. 30, 1999
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with the vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
Oct. 29, 1999
Oil City Class of 1952
Blood drive
Friends of Oil City Library Bake Sale
Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including …
It’s the time of year for candy and dress-up parties, and here is a list of local community trick or treat times:
An interim tax collector was appointed by the Sandycreek Township supervisors at a special meeting this week.
HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson that would help move Pennsylvania out of a pandemic economy and create jobs, according to a news release from Hutchinson’s office.
Jack and Eva Carson, who celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary Tuesday, have four great-grandchildren.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.
Oct. 28, 1999
The following are the Venango County 4-H exhibitors, class and placings from the 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall:
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rose Ann McKenzie of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
Matthew Woolcock, a Cranberry High School senior who attends Venango Technology Center, received the first place Region 1 award in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Welding Project Competition.
The friends of the Oil City Library will conduct their Annual Halloween Bake Sale at the library Friday beginning at 9 a.m.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from Venango and Forest counties has decreased but has increased in Clarion County over the past seven days.
The City of Franklin’s events/marketing office and Franklin businesses and organizations will hand out treats or coupons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Liberty Street.
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is partnering with public libraries on a museum pass program to increase access to and knowledge of the museum and park.
The Oil Region Alliance will dedicate a new visitor center at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
CLARION — It’s early in the budget process, but Clarion County commissioners say they don’t see a need for a tax increase in 2022.
An additional $3,005 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $20,514.
Oct. 27, 1999
Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.
PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
