Oil City’s annual Community Cleanup Day will be held Wednesday, April 20.
Local businesses, organizations, groups and individuals are invited to participate in the day’s activities that are coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program with support from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, PennDOT and the City of Oil City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.