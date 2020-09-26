Oil Region Alliance receives grant from DCNR

The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has received a grant worth almost $230,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The $228,750 grant for the Alliance will help with management of the heritage area and heritage area initiatives. It will be used for the installation of signs along the Allegheny Wild and Scenic River, to complete Phase IV rehabilitation of the Scheide House in Titusville and the final phase of rehabilitation of the Downs Building in Oil City, and to install a new community gateway into Titusville.