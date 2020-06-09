Oil Region Alliance's Black to retire

Marilyn Black, who has been vice president for heritage development at the Oil City-based Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism for the past 15 years, will retire Saturday.
The city has designated Saturday as Marilyn Black Day.
