Oil Region bike race draws hundreds of participants

Cyclists on Saturday take off from the starting line on South Franklin Street in Titusville during the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix. This group was taking on the Ironworks trail, which is 42.5 miles, according to the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix website.
Participants in the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix anticipate the start of their race on the Colonel Drake trail, which covers about 70.9 miles through Titusville, Rouseville, Pleasantville and parts of Tionesta.
Cyclists on Saturday take off from the starting line on South Franklin Street in Titusville during the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix. This group was taking on the Ironworks trail, which is 42.5 miles, according to the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix website.
Photos by Dylan Lux
Participants in the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix anticipate the start of their race on the Colonel Drake trail, which covers about 70.9 miles through Titusville, Rouseville, Pleasantville and parts of Tionesta.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.
Hundreds of cyclists on Saturday took off from their starting point at Titusville Iron Works to make their way along five “roughneck” courses that totaled about 266 miles through four counties: Crawford, Venango, Warren and Forest.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.
ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…