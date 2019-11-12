Oil Region Rising demonstration

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 12, 2019 @ 5:50 am