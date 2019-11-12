Oil Region Rising demonstration

Mike Wilcox, left, addresses members of Oil Region Rising during the group's demonstration in front of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson's office in Oil City on Friday. More than 30 people participated. The group, which was there to support the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, was joined by Indivisible members from Clarion and Forest counties. A letter signed by members in attendance was delivered to the office. (Contributed photo)
