Oil Valley Film Festival returns for its 8th year

Twenty-six films representing eight countries will screen during the 2023 Oil Valley Film Festival on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Oil City Library, and on Sept. 10, at The Pointe.

This year marks the eighth in which the festival, which is free of charge, has been brought to the Oil Region.

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War
Community News

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
Community News

  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Community News

Getting it right

An article in Thursday’s newspaper listed an incorrect last name for Rainy Linn, one of the founders of the Venango County Fair and long-time fair board member.

ANNIVERSARY: McKenzie/50 years
Community News

Stephen and Patricia McKenzie are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today, and they will host a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at their home at 318 Astrah Road in Franklin.