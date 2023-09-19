Oil Valley Film Festival winners announced

The 2023 Oil Valley Film Festival featured 26 films, representing eight different countries, at the eighth annual Oil Valley Film Festival from Sept. 8-10.
The festival was composed of competitive sections for American and international narrative and documentary films, both feature-length and short. It was presented in-person at the Oil City Library and The Pointe in downtown Oil City.
Oil City area girls entering kindergarten through grade 12 and adults are invited to attend a Girl Scouts information night during a free sign-up event for girls and caregivers from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Oil City Public Library.
ERIE — The Erie VA Medical Center, which serves more than 22,000 veterans across a six-county area that includes Forest and Crawford, was named a top VA Medical Center in the United States for patient experience, according at a VA news release.
Superintendent Eugene Thomas told the newspaper that the district had looked into a concern brought up by a board member last month, and “there are no students on the bus for one hour and 45 minutes,” he said.
HARRISBURG — Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh, along with leaders from multiple state agencies and suicide prevention advocacy groups, joined together Monday to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through the end of the month. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced the Medicaid for Every Child Act, which would automatically enroll all children through age 18 in Medicaid, according to a news release from his office.
NEW MANAGER — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Alan Johnson as the Park Operations Manager of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex in McKean County. Johnson assumed operations of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Compl…
RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.
WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…