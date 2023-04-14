The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 16th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department hall.
The event is open to the public.
The event is open to the public.
Some Elk Township residents in Clarion County are facing a taxing problem.
Oil City Class of 1963
April 14, 2001
Venango, Clarion Democrats to hold joint spring mixer
The Samuel Justus Trail system in Venango County entertains more than 100,000 users annually, and early indications are that the number of visitors will exceed that number this year.
Friends of Drake Well Inc. and the Titusville Area Trails Association have announced the return of the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races on Saturday, May 20.
Clarion County Garden Club
A new nail and tanning salon in downtown Oil City will host an open house Tuesday.
A celebration of the completion of a segment of the East Branch Trail will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hydetown fire hall.
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
An open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Clarion County Sorce building near Shippenville in conjunction with National Safety Telecommunicators Week.
After a long winter, a warm and bird-chirping shot of spring has made its way into the region this week.
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony last week, and 22 students were inducted.
Clarion Free Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 23 to 29 with a series of events.
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 West Trinity Drive in Clarion.
As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.
April 13, 2001
Friday, April 14
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced that more than $11 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Venango County will host its awards and recognition event at the Emerging Technology Center on Howard Street in Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
The Fort Venango Mic and Key Club will host a training session for anyone interested in amateur radio operation on Saturday, April 29.
The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center unveiled its Clean Energy Commonwealth map Tuesday.
The Venango Conservation District, headquartered in Franklin, is committed to quality and sustainable natural resource management.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the third quarter grading period:
PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…
Oil City TOPS
April 12, 2001
Clarion County GOP committee to hold spring breakfast
Franklin Gardeners Association
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Keystone Class of 1969
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the library.
April 11, 2001
A roadway improvement project on Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, is scheduled to start next week.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.