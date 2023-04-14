The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 16th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department hall.

The event is open to the public.

PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…

Free nature program scheduled

  • From staff reports

FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.