Old-Fashioned Christmas provides old-fashioned joy

Oliver Eakin, 5, of Polk, takes the lid off his glue stick as he prepares to glue the eyes onto his reindeer craft inside Iron Furnace Coffee while his mother, Kayleen Graham, watches. Penn State Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Annah Burke brought the reindeer crafts.
Sarah Hazlett, right, of Polk, helps her 3-year-old daughter Ellie, while carrying cocoa and crafts while Ellie’s 11-year-old brother, Devin, looks on during Old-Fashioned Christmas in downtown Franklin on Saturday.
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
Volunteers Jodi Lewis, executive director of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, and Karen Carey, a Realtor with Venango Real Estate, were working the registration table for the event. Both thought the turnout was quite good when taking the weather into consideration. By noon, about 100 kids had arrived to pick up their free stockings and event maps. The event lasted until 2 p.m.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.