There’s only one week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.

The deadline for entries is Friday, Oct. 1.

Speaker to discuss physician-assisted suicide

  • From staff reports

A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.

Community garden unveiled
Community garden unveiled

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.

About People
About People

80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.

FUN Bank sponsors financial education classes

  • From staff reports

First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.

UPMC offers better breathing clinic

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.

Berry Botics to take on demolition
Berry Botics to take on demolition

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributor

Many clubs at Cranberry Area High School are back in session, including Berry Botics, which this year will tackle demolition in the BEST Robotics challenge.

Derrick 150 comics
Derrick 150 comics

As The Derrick’s 100th anniversary arrived in 1971, several comic strips that were published in the newspaper at that time provided some lighthearted commemoration of the event.