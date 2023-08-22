Online plans available for Utica bridge project

Online plans are available for review for a project to replace the bridge that carries Waterloo Road over Mill Creek in Utica Borough.

The bridge is located on Waterloo Road (Route 3023) near the intersection of Waterloo Road and Academy Street in Utica.

Community News

Overdose awareness vigil scheduled

  • From staff reports

UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up
Community News

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up

  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.