Open house at Career Center

Automotive students at the Clarion County Career Center explain the science behind an engine to Keystone High School student Mason Burr during the career center's annual open house Thursday. Kelly Hartzell and Chuck Kugler are pictured with Burr. Potential Career Center students and family members of present students attended the open house. Students attending the Career Center split their days attending academic classes in their home school district and studying their trade at the Career Center. (By Randy Bartley)