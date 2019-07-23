An open house for a new shelter for local victims of domestic abuse will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today.
The residential property, known as the PPC Violence Free Network Shelter, is located at 160 Prospect Ave. in Franklin.
The $1.5 million shelter, a two-story building that has the capacity to serve more than 21 individuals, including children, is on part of a tract that formerly housed the Franklin Hospital. It replaces an older home on Oil City's North Side that had served as a shelter since 1999.
The shelter is the result of a 10-year effort by the Family Service and Children's Aid Society, a not-for-profit agency that oversees the PPC Violence Free Network. It is designed to provide temporary shelter for men, women and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
"I would encourage people to come and see this shelter because it would be helpful for the public to understand the process of how we try to help people affected by domestic abuse," said Mary K. Serafin, executive director of Family Service and Children's Aid Society. "This program helps those individuals with everything they need to get re-established."
Meanwhile, the agency is continuing its capital fundraising campaign to raise the remaining $200,000 needed to complete the project. Included in that sum are a children's playground and landscaping.
In addition, there are some basic needs at the shelter that the public can support. Those needs apply directly to men, women and children who seek safety at the shelter. Those individuals often come to the shelter without anything other than the clothes they are wearing.
In addition, housing costs can be defrayed by donations of common household items, ranging from bed linens to cleansers.
The wish list includes new clothing such as socks, T-shirts and slippers, cleaning supplies, dish and laundry detergents, new pillows and bed linens and volunteer services. Information on how to make the contributions is available by contacting program director Crystal Patterson at 676-5476.
"We would certainly accept any of those items at the open house, too," said Serafin. "We are looking forward to showing people our new shelter and the services we offer there."
