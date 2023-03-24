Espo Wilcox, owner of Pennsylvania Mushroom Co. in Clarion, explains the uses of Lions Mane mushrooms to Hannah Bequeath, Clarion County Conservation District education and outreach coordinator, at a celebration of Agriculture Week at the Conservation District office in Clarion earlier this week.
Espo Wilcox, owner of Pennsylvania Mushroom Co. in Clarion, explains the uses of Lions Mane mushrooms to Hannah Bequeath, Clarion County Conservation District education and outreach coordinator, at a celebration of Agriculture Week at the Conservation District office in Clarion earlier this week.
The Clarion Conservation District hosted an open house at its office in Clarion earlier this week to celebrate National Agricultural Week.
“We wanted to inform the community about the important contributions that farmers make to our community,” said Hannah Bequeath, Clarion County Conservation District education and outreach coordinator. “This event allows the farmers to talk to the community and explain to them what it takes to have a successful farm.”
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.