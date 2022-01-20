The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center.
Prospective students and parents will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the wide array of programs available in 2022. The event will wrap up at 10:30 a.m. with a Q&A session and closing remarks.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.
CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.