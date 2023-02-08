Open house set Feb. 18 for Pitt-Titusville hub

TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.
The open house begins at 9 a.m., and those attending will be able to meet representatives from the Hub’s partners to discuss the programs available, as well as ask questions about programs and admissions.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.