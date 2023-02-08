Open house set Feb. 18 for Pitt-Titusville hub

TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.

The open house begins at 9 a.m., and those attending will be able to meet representatives from the Hub’s partners to discuss the programs available, as well as ask questions about programs and admissions.

