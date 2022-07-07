The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA building in Marienville.
The event will include live music ranging from country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more.
July 7, 2000
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority is looking for a new member.
Forest County commissioners took care of a couple of matters of routine business during their brief meeting Wednesday.
Butler Health System is hosting clinics for the Moderna young pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Clarion.
The Franklin Rotary Club will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce on Liberty Street.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
Commencement exercises were held June 30 for 15 students who graduated from the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Sam and Sharon McDowell of Kennerdell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
July 6, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Oil City TOPS
Carter
Bruce Donaldson will once again open his extensive model train display to the public from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Ave., Emlenton.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.
The Clarion Free Library will host a 90’s weekend event Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16 at Mechanistic Brewing, 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.
Robert and Joan McClimans of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The advisory council to the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The meeting will be held at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St., Clarion.
Tom and Karen Phillips of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Venango Christian Class of 1972
July 5, 2000
The 40th anniversary of “I Love Clarion” was held Saturday at the Clarion Mall.
CORSICA — On the Fourth of July, Corsica Borough in Jefferson County honored the community’s oldest veteran, 96-year-old Don Mauthe, who served as grand marshal of the annual parade.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.
Venango County recently received a grant from the state for more than $300,000 for an expansion at the Venango County Community Recycling Center in Franklin.
BRADFORD — Rick Esch, who has been serving as interim president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses for the past year, has been named president of both campuses.
On July 4, 1975, a Guinness World Record was set in Franklin for the largest ice cream sundae.
David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.
July 3, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region has seen an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
FRILLS CORNERS — The North Clarion School Board recently approved an $11,187,717 budget for the upcoming school year, balancing the spending plan without a tax increase.
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…
HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
The deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition has been extended to Tuesday, July 5.
Reach Cyber Charter School
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The Lakeview Area Public Library has several events on tap for this summer.
