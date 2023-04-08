FOXBURG — Roy Engelbrecht’s photography exhibit will open the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop 2023 season on weekends from April 14 to May 21.
The opening “Meet the Artist Wine and Cheese” reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. April 16, immediately after the 2 p.m. concert of the Alexander String Quartet in Lincoln Hall. There is no admission for the exhibit opening reception.
The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.