Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can turn a person’s world upside down, for better or for worse.
For Elizabeth Groff, it was the former.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 5:12 am
Several people were honored Wednesday night at the annual Venango County Human Services awards dinner at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
April 21, 2001
Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, has been nominated for the 2023 Forward Award by the Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.
National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.
Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.
Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will perform a concert at Wanango Country Club in Reno at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 7 meeting in the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church social rooms at 403 Penn St.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a little more than $4 million in grant and low-interest loan funds to projects in Clintonville Borough and Sandycreek Township geared toward improving water quality.
Sandycreek Township will hold a spring clean-up day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the township building.
A blood screening sponsored by the New Bethlehem Civic Club will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria in New Bethlehem.
Keystone School Board members took an early look at the school district’s 2023-24 budget Monday.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors list for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the third-quarter grading period:
First United Methodist Church at 1102 Liberty St. in Franklin will host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 8.
April 20, 2001
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the third-quarter grading period:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
After the weather dipped into the 30s earlier this week, it just as quickly rose back to the 60s Wednesday — the perfect temperature for Oil City’s annual Clean Up Day.
UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday.
April 19, 2001
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its production of “The Sound of Music” at the Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 North Perry St. in Titusville, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will hold its annual spring open house, art exhibit and STEAM presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Local beekeeper Nancy Storm described her hobby to Sandycreek Elementary School students in the homerooms of teachers Jill Hovis and Lori Hugar.
Cook Forest State Park will journey through various historical eras of the U.S. — French and Indian War, Colonial, Civil War, World War I and World War II — during its Living History Weekend from May 26 to 28.
The Oil Region Alliance has announced the winners of this year’s Oil Region Historic Preservation Awards.
April 18, 2001
Monroe
Oil City TOPS
Cranberry Class of 1956
Honors
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
State Rep. Donna Oberlander will host her annual anniversary tea to honor local couples who have been married for 50 years or longer.
Franklin Preservation will hold a workshop Saturday, May 20, that will allow attendees to research the history of their homes and the families who lived there.
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging advisory council meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St. in Clarion.
Clarion Chamber to hold spring legislative breakfast
The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.