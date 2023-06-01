The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center at PennWest-Clarion University.
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.