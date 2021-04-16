ORA contest winner launches Franklin food tours business

PennDOT invites public comment and questions by accessing http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10, and then clicking on the "Public Meetings/Studies" link under the "District Links" heading, click the "Clarion County" box, and then choose "PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project "tile.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,798 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,830 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,047 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patient…