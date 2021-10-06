The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced the winners of the inaugural Oil Region Tourism Awards.
There were eight categories for awards with several nominees in each category.
Oct. 6, 1999
Raymond Wise of Franklin died Sept. 20, 2021.
An additional $1,330 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $2,180.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past eight days.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to support a county-wide broadband engineering plan.
Dems to meet
Glenn and Sherry Barcinas of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.
Oil City Class of 1963
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
Butler Health System has started construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Oct. 5, 1999
Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion took a busload of local residents to Harrisburg last week to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.
The Erie County coroner’s office is asking for help in finding someone who can claim the remains of a Franklin man who died last month.
Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.
Oct. 4, 1999
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
Oct. 2, 1999
All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
CLARION – Drivers who have license plates on their vehicles that are difficult to read can get replacement plates at no charge.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oct. 1, 1999
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Garage sale to settle estate. Fri and Sat Oct. 8 and 9th …
HIGH SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER Available Immediately.…
Oil City Area School District is seeking a Certified Scho…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…