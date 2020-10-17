A public workshop regarding the strategic plan update for the Oil Region National Heritage Area will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Free Methodist Church of Oil City Fellowship Hall, 206 Wilson Ave.
"The purpose of the workshop is to review the results of the public survey and to work in breakout groups to further discuss the organization and management of the Oil Region National Heritage Area, interpretation and preservation within the region, and tourism development," said Jennifer Burden, Heritage program manager.