ORA to host cemetery preservation workshops

The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.
The first workshop will be Tuesday, April 5, at Pioneer Cemetery in Franklin.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, decreased from the previous week.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”