Orientation and registration dates set at OC district

Oil City Area School District has announced orientation and registration information in preparation for the upcoming school year.
There will be a kindergarten orientation program to discuss daily routines, bus safety, support from home, school activities, emergency situations and conference procedures. Programs will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Smedley Street Elementary and at 6 to 7 p.m.. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Hasson Heights Elementary.
New student and second-grade orientation will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 21, at Seventh Street School.
Open house for first through fourth grades will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Smedley Street and Seventh Street elementary schools. The Hasson Heights Elementary open house will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
A middle school orientation for all fifth-grade students and any new students to the district will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the high school auditorium. An open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. for parents and students to walk their schedule and meet staff members.
The high school orientation and open house for all freshmen and any new students entering grades 10 through 12 will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the high school auditorium. Students and parents are welcome to tour the building immediately after the orientation session has concluded.
Registrations are held at the central office at 825 Grandview Road in Oil City, and all students intending to register must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. They should also bring immunization records, birth certificates, two proofs of residency and previous school records.
The first day of classes for students is Tuesday, Aug. 27.