In the summer of 1955, Venango County celebrated the 150th anniversary of its organization as a county. The sesquicentennial observance included a large parade down Liberty Street in Franklin, the county seat. Banners, such as the one visible hanging across the street in this picture, welcoming people to the sesquicentennial were hung throughout the town. The float carrying the three women was sponsored by a hotel, as evidenced by the partially visible lettering on the side of the float. Franklin had three hotels at the time - the Colonial, the Commercial and the Exchange. Visible across Liberty Street are the Smoke Shop, G.C. Murphy 5-and-10-cent store, L&C Restaurant, McCrory's 5-and-10-cent store, Commercial Bar and Grill, Orpheum Shoe Shining and Orpheum Movie Theatre.