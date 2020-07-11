This October 1976 photograph shows a horse-drawn surrey in the annual Autumn Leaf Festival parade in Clarion. The surrey parade entry was sponsored by the Leatherwood Anti-Horsethief Association, one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the nation. The Leatherwood Association was founded in 1868 in a one-room school in Porter Township, Clarion County. Its purpose was to track down horse thieves, recover stolen horses and turn the perpetrators over to the law. The group had its own horses branded with an L for Leatherwood and C for Clarion County with the marks placed under their manes. A monument, erected in 1952 at the former school site, recognizes the oldest organization in Clarion County.