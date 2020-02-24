The Rocky Grove Volunteer Firemen's Band is featured in this professional photograph taken at the Rickards Memorial Bandshell on Oil City's South Side.

The bandshell was built in the mid-1930s as a memorial to Gen. George C. Rickards, an Oil City resident who was commander of the 112th Infantry Regiment, a contingent that included many Oil City and Franklin area men, in World War I.

