Rickards Memorial Bandshell was located at the foot of Central Avenue in Oil City. It was a popular venue for a variety of musical performances. This July 4, 1939, picture was taken by Jerry Lynch and shared for the Out of the Archives series by Ronald Zimoski of Cooperstown.
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Firemen's Band is featured in this professional photograph taken at the Rickards Memorial Bandshell on Oil City's South Side.
The bandshell was built in the mid-1930s as a memorial to Gen. George C. Rickards, an Oil City resident who was commander of the 112th Infantry Regiment, a contingent that included many Oil City and Franklin area men, in World War I.