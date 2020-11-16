This 1928 photograph, shared by former Vowinckel and Wesley resident Kenneth Galloway, now of Florida, shows students in the Barkeyville Grade School in Irwin Township. His aunt, Mildred Galloway, was a teacher there. Galloway said his aunt, daughter of John and Clara Adams of Irwin Township and great-great-granddaughter of Irish immigrant Thomas Galloway, graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College. She taught school in Irwin Township, Sugarcreek Borough and East Mercer until retiring in 1966. She was married to James K. Martin in 1942 in Wesley. Ken Galloway graduated in 1950 from Farmington High School, joined the Air Force and served combat tours in Korea and Vietnam, retiring in 1977. He said his father was a professional bird dog trainer when the family lived in this area. "The front row would be first-grade students, now in their 70s, and they would be fathers and grandfathers of local Pennsylvania residents," said Galloway in sharing the photograph with the newspaper.