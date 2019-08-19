Blaine Frost, an employee at the former Boise Cascade plant on Oil City's North Side, inspects the production line of composite cans. The photograph was taken shortly after Boise Cascade opened in 1978.
Darlene Hatch holds the labeled tubes that will be cut to form the walls of Boise Cascade's oil cans in this 1978 photograph in The Derrick archives.
A field that once was the site of the Keystone Grounds, a popular tract owned by the Oil City PNA Club and used often as the location for traveling circuses, was purchased in the mid-1970s by the Boise Cascade company.
The property was located at Memorial Drive just off Seneca Street and near the White Bridge over Oil Creek.